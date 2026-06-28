Portugal player ratings vs Colombia: Listless Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. lucky to escape Miami with a draw after second-half barrage

The cheapest ticket at Miami Stadium was reportedly around $2,600 on second-hand markets, making it one of the priciest matches of the group stage. Portugal fans will likely want their money back.

Despite featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, and more, A Seleção never truly got going in attack and, as a result, surrendered their faint hopes of winning Group K to Colombia. In truth, it was a match Portugal could easily have lost.

The first half was fairly even, despite Colombia holding a 55-45 edge in possession. In the 39th minute, Fernandes had Portugal’s best chance of the opening period, firing a shot from close range that was saved by Camilo Vargas. Early in the second half, Colombia nearly gifted Portugal the opener after a bad giveaway created a two-on-one chance with João Félix and Ronaldo against Jhon Lucumí, with Vargas waiting in goal. Ronaldo, though, mistimed his run and was called offside.

From there, it was one-way traffic for Colombia, who had heavy support in the building. Los Cafeteros had 11 shots in the second half, including three on target, and nearly found their breakthrough when James Rodríguez blasted a long-range effort toward an open goal, only for it to ricochet off a Portugal defender.

Then, in stoppage time, Davinson Sánchez appeared to have won it, sending a header past Diogo Costa, who was otherwise excellent on the night with six saves. Sánchez sprinted toward the stands to celebrate with the Colombia faithful, only for the referee to call the play offside. VAR reviewed it, and Sánchez was denied by the narrowest of margins.

As a result, Roberto Martínez and his side escaped South Florida with a point and a second-place finish in the group. But the Portugal manager will have plenty of questions to answer after a performance defined by attacking wastefulness, defensive breakdowns and a lucky escape.