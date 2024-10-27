Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Brazilians will travel to Polokwane on Sunday to face Rise and Shine and GOAL provides you with the details to follow the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns visit Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon, aiming to dethrone Orlando Pirates from the summit of the Premier Soccer League standings.

Masandawana have started the season well despite missing several key players, including Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau due to the club's internal conflict.

On the other hand, the Limpopo-based outfit, placed in seventh spot, will be looking to leapfrog at least four teams on the log and go on to position three.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane City and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.