Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league clash between Rise and Shine and Amakhosi.

Polokwane City will host Kaizer Chiefs at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium with kick-off at 15h00.

Coach Phuti Mohafe and his team have faced a challenging period, managing just one point out of a possible nine in their last three matches—a worrying trend that should raise concerns.

On the other hand, Chiefs have recorded one win and two draws in their last three games.

The inconsistency shown by coach Nasreddine Nabi’s side is equally concerning, especially after their strong start to the season.

Chiefs now appear to be losing momentum, with the gap between them and the top two teams widening.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the clash between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.