Pitso Mosimane takes the pressure off Bafana Bafana by asserting that AFCON failure 'doesn’t mean you won’t do well at the 2026 FIFA World Cup'

Bafana Bafana are preparing to participate at the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco, with the tournament running from December 21 to January 18.

South Africa are in Group B where they will face neighbours Zimbabwe, Angola and seven-time Egypt, seeking passage to the knockout round of the competition.

After claiming bronze the last time out in Ivory Coast, Bafana are expected to at least reach the final of AFCON.

Also being one of the African teams that qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Africa is one of the revered sides at AFCON.

But former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has moved in to assert that Hugo Broos and his side should not place themselves under pressure in Morocco and failure would hand them valuable lessons ahead of the World Cup.