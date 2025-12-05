World Cup 2026: Bafana Bafana land favourable group in the global tournament! It's Mexico vs South Africa again

The last time Bafana Bafana played in the World Cup was way back in 2010, when they hosted it - the first and so far the only time an African nation has staged the competition.

Hugo Broos' men were pooled with Nigeria, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Lesotho in Group C, where a top team was guaranteed an automatic ticket.

South Africa collected five wins, three draws, and two losses to finish with 18 points, one more than second-placed Nigeria and Benin, who had an inferior goal difference. Lesotho, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe took the last three positions, respectively.

Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Cape Verde, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria are the other eight teams from the continent that secured an automatic qualification slot.