World Cup 2026: Bafana Bafana land favourable group in the global tournament! It's Mexico vs South Africa again
- Backpage
How did South Africa Qualify?
The last time Bafana Bafana played in the World Cup was way back in 2010, when they hosted it - the first and so far the only time an African nation has staged the competition.
Hugo Broos' men were pooled with Nigeria, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Lesotho in Group C, where a top team was guaranteed an automatic ticket.
South Africa collected five wins, three draws, and two losses to finish with 18 points, one more than second-placed Nigeria and Benin, who had an inferior goal difference. Lesotho, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe took the last three positions, respectively.Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Cape Verde, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria are the other eight teams from the continent that secured an automatic qualification slot.
- Getty Images
The 2026 World Cup Pots
Pot 1: United States, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.
Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, and Australia.
Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.
Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, and six more nations yet to be determined.
South Africa learn their group
Bafana Bafana have been placed in Group A alongside Mexico, Korea Republic and the Play Off D winner between Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Ireland.
- Backpage
Which are the host cities?
With 48 teams set to compete for a place in the next phase, it will be embarrassing for South Africa to be among the nations that will be eliminated in the group stage.
Coach Hugo Broos has already confirmed this will be his last assignment before he retires, so he will be aiming to reach at least the knockout phase or even the quarter-final, which will be historic.