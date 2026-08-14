AFP
'It's a decision I do not share' - Marseille boss Bruno Genesio speaks out on Hojbjerg captaincy axe
Armband taken from Hojbjerg
The fallout from Hojbjerg's decision to reject a move to Newcastle United has been swift and severe at the Orange Velodrome. Despite Marseille and Newcastle reaching a total agreement for a £15 million transfer, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder opted for an abrupt U-turn that has left the French club's hierarchy fuming.
The 31-year-old had expressed a desire to remain in the south of France, but his refusal to facilitate a move that would have significantly aided Marseille's financial situation has resulted in him losing the leadership role within the squad.
Evidence of his demotion was clear during Friday's friendly fixture against Atletico Madrid, where the team sheet confirmed a change in leadership. Hojbjerg was included in the starting line-up by manager Bruno Genesio, but the captain's armband was instead handed to United States international Timothy Weah.
Genesio also revealed that the decision was made by the club's management and admitted he did not agree with it, saying: "I'll be completely frank, it's a decision by the management that I do not share."
- AFP
Financial pressure at OM
Marseille owner Frank McCourt is reportedly furious with the player's conduct, with reports in France indicating that the American businessman remains "irritated" by the situation. The club has been under immense pressure to reduce their substantial wage bill this summer due to ongoing financial difficulties, and the guaranteed windfall from the Magpies would have provided much-needed breathing room.
By blocking the exit, Hojbjerg has placed himself in a delicate position where his loyalty to the team is being viewed as an obstruction to the club's long-term sustainability and recruitment plans.
The veteran midfielder had originally joined Marseille on loan from Spurs during the 2024-25 season, a deal that included a mandatory purchase clause worth £17m which was officially triggered earlier this year. However, the club’s desire to cash in on him just months later highlights the volatile nature of their current economic state.
Newcastle’s summer of frustration continues
For Newcastle United, the rejection represents yet another blow in what has become a summer of significant unrest at St. James' Park. The Magpies had identified Hojbjerg as the ideal experienced organiser to anchor the midfield for new head coach Matthias Jaissle, but they must now look elsewhere for reinforcements.
The club has already suffered a massive drain of talent during this window, having sanctioned the high-profile sales of former captain Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, star winger Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.
The recruitment struggles follow the shock departure of Eddie Howe, the man responsible for ending the club's trophy drought and guiding them back to the Champions League, who stepped down on July 31.
- AFP
What next for Hojbjerg?
Despite the internal disciplinary measures, Hojbjerg remains a highly sought-after commodity in the final weeks of the European transfer window. While he has expressed a preference to stay at Marseille, the breakdown in his relationship with the club’s hierarchy could force a late exit to another destination.
AC Milan are understood to be keeping a close watch on the situation and could provide the Dane with an alternative route out of France if his position at Marseille becomes untenable following the loss of the captaincy.
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