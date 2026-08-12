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Piccoli, farewell Fiorentina: he joins Bologna, the details

Fiorentina
Bologna

With Mateo Pellegrino leaving Parma, another Serie A striker is on the move, with Roberto Piccoli waving goodbye to Fiorentina and joining Bologna.



  • The striker will cost 18 million plus 2 in bonuses, a loan with an obligation triggered by Bologna staying up. Agent Lucci handled the deal, which the clubs have now finalised, along with the player. After recognising Bologna's determination to push hard for the striker, the sides reached an agreement in principle on a loan with an obligation, conditional on staying in Serie A, for 18 million plus 10% of any future resale.


    THE BACKGROUND - Talks started quietly 15 days ago. Bologna wanted a loan with an option, and the work centred on finding an agreement on a loan with an obligation to take him away from Florence.

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