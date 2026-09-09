'Laughable and ridiculous!' – Peter Bosz hits out at media while making bold PSV Champions League claim

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz believes his side are in a much stronger position heading into their Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Philips Stadion. The Dutch champions aim to break a persistent opening-day hex, having lost on Matchday 1 in their last five Champions League campaigns.

PSV enter the fixture in high spirits as they prepare for their 20th participation in the competition's main format, surpassing Ajax's record of 19 appearances.

Bosz emphasised that his squad has developed significantly compared to the same period last season.



