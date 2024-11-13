Percy Tau: Ignored by Hugo Broos at Bafana Bafana, Al Ahly turning blind eye on former Mamelodi Sundowns star - time for 'Lion of Judah' to return to PSL?

With every week passing, it appears as though Percy Tau is overstaying his welcome at Al Ahly, and here, GOAL zooms into 'Lion of Judah's' situation.

Tau seems to be living on borrowed time at Egyptian giants Al Ahly as the attacker has been a bit-part player for the Red Devils in the 2024-25 season.

Tau has been starved of game time and with his deal nearing its expiry date, the question has to be asked: is it time for the 30-year-old to return to the PSL where he made his name at Mamelodi Sundowns, or should he stick it out and hope to get back in the favour of Ahly coach Marcel Koller? To make matters worse, he has been snubbed by Hugo Broos ahead of the final two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Whatever the case may be, a player of Tau's track record as he is a prominent figure in the debate for the most decorated South African footballer - Tau is unlikely to be short of options. In what would be a surprise move, Soweto giants and PSL log leaders Orlando Pirates could possibly be Tau's next destination. The Buccaneers are an unlikely destination for Tau, but given that they have their sights set on continental glory and the PSL title - Tau's addition might come as a much-needed bonus for Jose Riveiro's side. Join GOAL as we dive into Tau's current situation in the land of the Pharaohs