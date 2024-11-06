Percy Tau, Al AhlyBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Bafana star Percy Tau could make a sensational return to the PSL according to Red Devils legend Said Abdelhafiz - 'If Al Ahly does not renew his contract, the player will return to South Africa'

South Africa1. DivisionP. TauAl Ahly SCZED FC vs Al Ahly SCZED FC

The Lion of Judah's future hangs in the balance at Al Ahly with a club legend hinting the player could return to South Africa.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tau’s Al Ahly contract ends in June 2025
  • Said Abdelhafiz hints at possible South Africa return
  • Performance dipped since Koller's debut season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below