Bafana star Percy Tau could make a sensational return to the PSL according to Red Devils legend Said Abdelhafiz - 'If Al Ahly does not renew his contract, the player will return to South Africa'
The Lion of Judah's future hangs in the balance at Al Ahly with a club legend hinting the player could return to South Africa.
- Tau’s Al Ahly contract ends in June 2025
- Said Abdelhafiz hints at possible South Africa return
- Performance dipped since Koller's debut season