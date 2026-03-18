AFP
Pep Guardiola issues injury update on Erling Haaland after scare in Champions League ahead of Carabao Cup final
A timely boost amidst European disappointment
Despite the frustration of a European exit, the Premier League giant have received a major boost ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Arsenal. Concerns were raised when Haaland was substituted in the 60th minute of the clash with Real Madrid, especially as he appeared to be shaking his head while taking his place on the bench. However, the City boss was quick to dismiss any suggestions of a knock for his star man.
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Pep clears Haaland for Wembley showdown
"Erling Haaland has no injury," Guardiola told reporters following the match. "He will be available against Arsenal in the Cup final." The news will be a massive relief for the Etihad faithful, as the club looks to secure their first piece of silverware in what has been a difficult season. Having the focal point of their attack ready for Wembley is essential as they face a Gunners side currently leading the Premier League title race.
Rooney questions Haaland substitution
The decision to hook Haaland while City were still chasing the game raised eyebrows among pundits, including former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney. While the Norwegian has endured a lean spell by his standards - scoring just four goals in his last 17 appearances - he had looked dangerous against Madrid, recording five shots on target and finding the back of the net in the 41st minute. Rooney felt the talisman should have remained on the pitch to spearhead a potential comeback.
"I would like to have seen him stay on longer and for City to try and score the second goal," the player-turned-pundit said during the Amazon Prime Sport broadcast. "Pep and Haaland knew the tie was over so they chose to rest him." The move ultimately saw Omar Marmoush introduced, but City failed to find the goals required as Vinicius Junior destroyed them with a late strike to seal a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.
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City look to salvage season against Arsenal
The focus must now shift rapidly to domestic matters as City attempt to overcome their slump. Aside from the Champions League exit, the club has dropped points against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, allowing Arsenal to build a significant lead at the top of the table. Sunday’s final at Wembley represents the perfect opportunity to strike back against Mikel Arteta's side and regain some much-needed momentum for the final stretch of the campaign.
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