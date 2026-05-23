Pep Guardiola for England?! Oasis legend Noel Gallagher backs departing Man City boss to take Three Lions job to realise World Cup trophy dream

As the blue half of Manchester prepares for an emotional farewell, Oasis star Gallagher has suggested that the departing manager could eventually end up in the England dugout. Following the official announcement that Guardiola will leave Man City this summer after a decade of dominance, many are wondering what lies ahead for the man who secured 20 major trophies at the Etihad.

Gallagher, a close friend of the Spaniard, told talkSPORT: "If I know him at all, I would expect him to go after the World Cup with somebody, I think that would drive him. It's the only thing he's not won, he's done everything in the game, changed the game, changed the way people perceive the game. I can see him lifting the World Cup, I could see him being England manager. I could see him being the Dutch manager, I could see him managing one of the 'Big Six' - there's no way he's leaving the game."







