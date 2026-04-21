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Paul Scholes urges Man Utd to target Arsenal star he's 'slagged off' in summer transfer window
Scholes performs Rice U-turn
Scholes has identified Rice as his "dream" signing for United this summer. The endorsement represents a significant change of heart for the former midfielder, who has regularly questioned the £105 million man’s performances at Arsenal. With the United squad requiring a significant personnel boost to compete at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League again, Scholes has pointed to the Arsenal anchor as the essential piece of the puzzle for the Old Trafford hierarchy.
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'Every player a realistic target'
Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes was candid about his shift in opinion regarding the 27-year-old. He acknowledged his previous doubts but insisted that Rice possesses the specific profile required to fix United's long-standing issues in the middle of the park.
"I think I would go Declan Rice," Scholes said. "I know I’ve slagged him off a little bit but I think Manchester United need someone like Rice. I think they need a proper central midfielder."
The 11-time Premier League winner also hit back at the notion that United can no longer attract the league's best talent, adding: "I heard Rio Ferdinand say something the other day about who is a realistic managerial target for United. But every manager and player should be realistic for Man United. Who isn’t a realistic target for United? I don’t believe that, I think anyone is possible for United."
United face massive void in central midfield
The need for high-quality players has become increasingly urgent following Casemiro's confirmation that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The Brazilian's departure leaves the Red Devils with a significant squad hole to fill ahead of the new campaign. So far, United have been linked with a number of established Premier League names, such as Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson.
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What comes next?
United have enjoyed a recent resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick, highlighted by a crucial win at Stamford Bridge, and a return to the Champions League is in sight. The upcoming transfer window is viewed as a defining moment for the Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime to prove their ambition.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are locked in a tense title battle with Manchester City, and Rice will have a key role to play in the final weeks of the campaign.