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Paul Pogba told two reasons why MLS or Saudi Pro League may be perfect as ex-Monaco star reacts to frustrating flop from ex-Man Utd & Juventus midfielder
How many appearances did Pogba make for Monaco in 2025-26?
Achieving that was always going to be difficult for the 2018 World Cup winner, given how much football he missed when serving a doping ban. That suspension was cut from four years to 18 months, but the all-action Frenchman spent longer than he would have liked stuck on the sidelines.
Monaco eventually offered the enigmatic playmaker a route back to the top, with a first experience of Ligue 1 being presented to a man that was born and raised on the outskirts of Paris. There were high hopes for him at Stade Louis II.
They have faded over the course of a 2025-26 campaign that delivered just six appearances and no goals. Riise, who spent three years of his playing career with Monaco before linking up with Liverpool, was hoping to see an "unbelievable player” burst back into life on the French Riviera.
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Ex-Monaco star saddened by demise of World Cup winner Pogba
Having seen Pogba look a shadow of his former self, Riise - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Betinia - said when asked if the 33-year-old is now a fading force at the highest level: “He was such an unbelievable player. He's such a different player because he was playing with joy, you know, when he was at his top. He smiled, he really had enjoyment of playing and everything wasn't so serious.
“I feel a bit sad because of the way things happened in the last few years and I was so hoping that he would just crack on a little at Monaco and show that he's there again. But, injuries, some other stuff, hasn't worked out for him and it's sad.
“But then again, this is part of sports, you know. It comes to a point where maybe some decisions haven't been the best ones for you and then you get injured and you can't get back and age comes up as well. But I really hoped that he would succeed at Monaco.
“I think now it's just... I don't know if he's going to finish at Monaco this season. Another season? Hopefully he can have a great summer, great pre-season because I've seen some clips of him at Monaco and he doesn't look as sharp and fit as he should be. Hopefully he can prove me wrong and get back to full fitness and really crack on from next season.”
Could Pogba end up in MLS or the Saudi Pro League?
Pogba remains under contract until the summer of 2027, but those terms could be terminated if all parties come to a mutual agreement. If that scenario plays out, then where will the next port of call be found?
Quizzed on whether Pogba could head to the United States or Middle East, with enticing European offers likely to be thin on the ground, Riise added: “If he feels his body and his mind isn't ready for 110% commitment and really, really push - because Monaco is a team who wants to fight for the top spots in France - if you don't have that in you, then it could be MLS or Saudi just for enjoying football and enjoying life more.
“I mean, Monaco is an unbelievable place to enjoy life as well. So, we'll see. But he needs to be ready to put 100% in. If he doesn't feel that, then he should move on and let other players take over.”
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Ex-Man Utd star Pogba still has a year left on his contract at Monaco
Pogba does have a full summer in which to work on his fitness and convince those at Monaco that he is deserving of another chance and extended show of faith. He will be watching on from afar as France take in another quest for World Cup glory.
As someone that has always tried to keep his spirits up, with fun factor a big part of his game and personality, it would not come as any surprise if professional momentum can be re-established and any talk of treading similar career paths to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is put on hold for at least another 12 months.