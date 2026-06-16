Paul Pogba claims Man Utd will 'definitely' win Premier League title under Michael Carrick

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Frenchman did not hold back when asked if United could reach the pinnacle of the league again. "Yes," Pogba said. "I think Manchester United will win in the next years, they’re going to be champions of the Premier League".

He added: "If Arsenal can be champions then Manchester United will definitely be champion. It’s a big statement. No disrespect but I believe they will. In the next five years they’re going to win. Maybe I went a bit far, I will say in the next three years. In my opinion I think they can make it."

The comparison to Arsenal is particularly poignant, as the Gunners recently ended a decades-long drought to reclaim the league title. United are currently facing a 14-year wait of their own to be crowned champions of England, but with Carrick at the helm, the momentum appears to be shifting.