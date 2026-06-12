Paul Pogba determined to get back to 'top level' and secure 'dream' return to France squad as injury struggles continue

While Pogba's comeback has been slowed by recurring fitness concerns, he has made it clear that he has not given up on representing France again. The midfielder believes the key to any international return is first proving himself physically at club level.

"I’ve come a long way, so it’s not like I wasn’t expecting it," he admitted. "What I lacked was rhythm. We’re not going to talk about the technical aspects, because the coaches and players see that in training. It’s more about the physical side, especially when you’ve had a string of injuries, including before the suspension (for doping, between 2023 and 2025). I need to feel good.

"That’s what I need to get back to the top level. The French national team is a bonus. For every player, it’s a dream. It’s still my dream to continue wearing that jersey. And you have to earn it."