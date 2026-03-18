Paul Merson hails 'absolutely outstanding' Arsenal ace after Bayer Leverkusen win

Arsenal turned on the style in North London to dismiss Kasper Hjulmand's side, and former Gunners great Merson believes the current crop of stars are operating at a frightening level. Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit was effusive in his praise for the collective effort that saw the Gunners reach the last eight of Europe's elite competition for the third consecutive year.

“Arsenal played very well at times. They are just rolling,” Merson said. “I don’t want to say 'machine' because it is disrespectful, but this is a machine that can do everything. They are a proper team. It was a brilliant performance. Onto the quarter-finals. Ben White was steady. Whoever comes in, he does a job.”