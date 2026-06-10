Paul Merson shares 'mad' Arsenal transfer theory that could see 42-goal star leave this summer

The 27-year-old was a pivotal figure as the Gunners finally ended their title drought, becoming the first captain since Patrick Vieira to hoist the trophy, but Merson believes the tactical requirements for next season could move in a different direction.

Speaking on The Sports Agents, Merson was candid about his perspective regarding the player that managed 42 goals across five and a half seasons with the Gunners, stating: "It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Odegaard]. But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace."



