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Patrik Schick laments 'unfortunate' timing of international break as Bayer Leverkusen striker continues historic scoring streak
Striker rues break timing
Schick believes the upcoming international break has arrived at an inconvenient moment as it risks disrupting his blistering run of form. Those concerns were voiced shortly after his clinical volley broke the deadlock to set Leverkusen on their way to a 2-0 win over Leipzig at the BayArena. Miguel Gutierrez then doubled the advantage in the second half to secure maximum points for Carles Martinez Novell's side and lift them up to fifth place.
- ANP
Czechia forward expresses frustration
Finding the net across the first four matchdays saw Schick equal Stefan Kiessling's historic scoring mark from the 2009-10 campaign. Even so, the Czech forward felt his tally could have been even higher had domestic momentum not been halted by a three-week hiatus. Addressing his prolific form and the inopportune timing of the pause, Schick told DAZN: "I could have scored two or three more goals. But overall, we did a really great job. Unfortunately, the international break is coming now."
Defensive resilience earns praise
While Schick garnered attention for his offensive prowess, manager Martinez Novell achieved a major milestone by maintaining clean sheets in his first three competitive home matches, matching a record set by Rudi Voller in 2000. That defensive foundation proved decisive in completely blunting Leipzig's forward line throughout the ninety minutes.
Highlighting the team's discipline and collective organisation, goalkeeper Mark Flekken added to DAZN: "Defensively, we did exactly what we set out to do. The counter-pressing was good, we drew good fouls. We were very good defensively. It all came together."
- Getty Images Sport
Contrasting form defines rivals
The three-week league hiatus offers Leverkusen a timely window to preserve fitness ahead of a demanding domestic and European schedule. Martinez Novell's men will look to maintain their sharp attacking edge, having scored at least twice in each of their opening six competitive matches. Conversely, a struggling Leipzig side down in ninth must use the break to address their travel woes following four consecutive away defeats in the league.
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