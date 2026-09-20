Parma v Genoa in the fifth round already feels like a relegation scrap: both sides have taken just one point from their first four matches, and defeat would leave the table looking far more complicated. Cuesta and De Rossi have plenty on the line in the 3pm meeting at the Tardini: whoever loses could head into the international break under real pressure, while whoever wins can kick-start their season.
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Parma v Genoa LIVE 1-0: Romero!
The match report
PARMA-GENOA 1-0
SCORERS: Romero (P)
PARMA (3-4-2-1): Corvi; Troilo, Carlos, Drobnic; Delprato, Sierro, Keita, Valeri; Toure (56' Almqvist), Lontani; Romero (56' Elphege). Manager: Cuesta
GENOA (3-5-1-1): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Otoa (60' Puczka); Ehizibue (60' El Shaarawy); Frendrup, Sow, Baldanzi, Ellertsson; Messias; Osmajic. Manager: De Rossi
REFEREE: Mariani
BOOKED: Drobnic (P), Otoa, Marcandalli (G)
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