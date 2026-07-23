He is currently at AC Milan's training camp, fresh from an agreement over a renewal until 2031, but his future is still unwritten. Camarda is one of the names Parma are considering internally, along with his friend Christian Comotto. In recent days Federico Cherubini has sounded out the availability of both with their agent Giuseppe Riso.
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Parma, not only Camarda: enquiries with AC Milan also for the young gem Comotto
Concrete interest
AC Milan are pushing hard, with one eye firmly on the future, on Comotto and Camarda, and have underlined that by renewing both contracts until 2031: the only realistic solution would be a temporary move. Parma hold a concrete interest in the midfielder, who has returned from his loan spell at Spezia, and are waiting for signals from via Aldo Rossi.
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