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Bologna FC v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Palladino’s Bologna restart with a draw: 1-1 with Torino amid whistles

Bologna
Torino
Bologna vs Torino
Serie A

Raffaele Palladino's debut does not mark a turning point at Bologna.

Raffaele Palladino's new Bologna era started with a misfire. At home to a struggling Torino side, they had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw at full time.

In the fifth round of Serie A 2026/2027, the match looked to be going firmly Bologna's way after the switch to 3-4-2-1 and Federico Bernardeschi's goal, which seemed to have put the game on a downhill path.

But in the second half, with Bologna wasteful in attack and Ignazio Abate's changes giving Torino more weight up front, the visitors found an equaliser with their first real chance. Skorupski's error gifted Kulenovic his first Serie A goal.

Then came Torino's anger late on when referee Massa waved away clear penalty appeals for a foul by Heggem on Oristanio. The 1-1 held to the end and whistles rang around the Dall'Ara, where the fans had expected a stronger debut and a lift in the table too. Instead, Bologna remain stuck deep in the relegation battle on just 2 points. For Abate, though, the draw could prove a turning point now that the table is moving again, especially after the sensational and painful Coppa Italia defeat against Monza.


BOLOGNA-TORINO 1-1

Scorers: 15' Bernardeschi (B), 77' Kulenovic (T)



  • Bologna-Torino: the match report

    Bologna-Torino 1-1


    Scorers: 15' Bernardeschi (B), 77' Kulenovic (T)


    BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Helland (58' De Silvestri), Heggem, Theate; Zortea (84' Holm), Pobega (77' Moro), Ferguson, Miranda; Bernardeschi (77' Orsolini), Cambiaghi (58' Odgaard); Piccoli. 

    Subs: Pessina, Happonen, Amondarain, Mbangula, Casale, El Azzouzi, Libra, Enem, Alhassane, Vitík.

    Manager: Palladino


    TORINO (3-5-2): Perri; Ismajli, Coco, Comert (68' Belghali); Fortini (46' Patterson), Fitz-Jim (55' Kulenovic), Mandragora, Bragança (68' Ilkhan), Cacciamani; Vlasic (68' Oristanio); Simeone. 

    Subs: Mascardi, Siviero, Biraghi, Aboukhlal, Rodríguez, Comuzzo, Gineitis, Luongo, Zapata

    Manager: Abate


    Referee: Guida

    Booked: None

    Sent off: None

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  • Goal and key moments

    77' GOAL - Kulenovic holds his position near the halfway line against a soft De Silvestri and drives straight at the edge of the box, just left of centre. He curls a low shot that Skorupski gets to, but the goalkeeper spills it and the ball ends up in the net. The first Serie A goal for the Granata striker makes it 1-1.


    15' GOAL - Fortini gives the ball away badly on the right and Bologna break at lightning speed. Cambiaghi surges forward and reaches the byline before drilling a low cross into the middle of the box, where Bernardeschi, left unmarked, strikes first time and beats Perri, who does not get down quickly enough to what is, all things considered, a fairly central shot.


    All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute report here

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