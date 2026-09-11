He added: "Woltemade? I think he and the Frenchman can play together, I see them as complementary. The former Newcastle man could drop in behind the striker because technically he is very strong and has great vision, he could provide plenty of assists for Kolo Muani."





Padovano spent two and a half years at Juventus, from July 1985 to November 1997, making 63 appearances, scoring 18 goals and winning one Serie A title, two Italian Super Cups, one Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup and one European Super Cup.



