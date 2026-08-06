Marino Pušić arrived at Al-Ahli with a varied coaching career behind him, one that moved between European and Gulf football. He worked at the Dutch clubs Twente, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, joining Feyenoord's technical staff under the renowned coach Arne Slot. There he helped the team to the Dutch league title in 2022-2023 and to the Europa League final in 2021-2022.

His first major honour came when he led Twente back to the Dutch top flight, winning the Eerste Divisie in 2018-2019. A more successful spell with the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk followed.

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At Shakhtar he claimed the Ukrainian league title and won the Ukrainian Cup twice. He also left a mark in the Champions League, most notably beating Barcelona in the group stage.

Al-Jazira in the UAE was his most recent stop. He steered the team to AFC Champions League qualification and to the final of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, taking the club back to that showpiece for the first time in several years. That achievement boosted his standing before he took on the new challenge with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.