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Out-of-the-box replacement: Saudi Al-Ahli sign Bosic in a surprise move!

Al Ahli
M. Pusic
M. Jaissle
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
Germany

Al-Raqi announces the signing of its new head coach

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have settled their managerial search in surprising fashion. The Saudi side confirmed the official signing of Dutchman Marino Pusic to lead the first team. He succeeds German Matthias Jaissle, who recently left to take charge of England's Newcastle United.

Jaissle resigned from his post after failing to agree terms on a new contract, prompting Al-Ahli to move for Pusic.



  • FBL-EUR-C1-SHAKHTAR-BRESTAFP

    A surprise step

    Most predictions had pointed to Al-Ahli closing in on other European names. Then "the Elegant" turned to the Dutch coach instead, a move that caught fans and followers off guard.

    That decision has raised plenty of questions about the road ahead. Posecki inherits a side that holds the AFC Champions League Elite title, and he now prepares for a season packed with challenges at home and across the continent.

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  • Contract details

    Al-Ahly revealed that they signed the Dutch coach to a two-season contract, keeping him in charge until June 2028. The move confirms the management's desire to grant the new coaching staff enough stability to build a long-term project, away from temporary solutions.

    Posecki starts work immediately as preparations begin for the new season. Major challenges await him, chief among them maintaining Al-Ahly's continental standing and continuing to compete for every domestic title, amid high expectations after the team's successes in recent years.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BORUSSIA DORTMUND-SHAKHTARAFP

    Bosic's career

    Marino Pušić arrived at Al-Ahli with a varied coaching career behind him, one that moved between European and Gulf football. He worked at the Dutch clubs Twente, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, joining Feyenoord's technical staff under the renowned coach Arne Slot. There he helped the team to the Dutch league title in 2022-2023 and to the Europa League final in 2021-2022.

    His first major honour came when he led Twente back to the Dutch top flight, winning the Eerste Divisie in 2018-2019. A more successful spell with the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk followed.

    Read also: After reports of his departure: the truth about the intriguing clause in Firas Al-Buraikan's contract

    At Shakhtar he claimed the Ukrainian league title and won the Ukrainian Cup twice. He also left a mark in the Champions League, most notably beating Barcelona in the group stage.

    Al-Jazira in the UAE was his most recent stop. He steered the team to AFC Champions League qualification and to the final of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, taking the club back to that showpiece for the first time in several years. That achievement boosted his standing before he took on the new challenge with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

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