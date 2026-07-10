Ousmane Dembele explains how ‘fearless’ Kylian Mbappe advice resulted in crucial goal as France beat Morocco to secure semi-final spot

Speaking to M6 after the match, Dembele explained how Mbappe’s advice changed the course of the game. Dembele also highlighted the captain's mentality, despite Mbappe missing a penalty during the match.

"Kylian, two or three minutes before (the goal), he told me to stay in the centre, as soon as we have the possibility we are going to go on a counter-attack," Dembele explained.

"And that's what happened. Then he also made a great run to create space. I saw that I was a bit open, I mainly tried to get my shot on target and it worked."

Discussing Mbappe's leadership, quoted from Maxifoot Dembele added: "He's an incredible player, our captain. He's fearless, he has the mentality, we expect even more goals from Kylian."