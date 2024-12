Rise and Shine's reaction to the winger's rumoured move to Bucs has become one of the main talking points in SA football.

The biggest transfer talk making the rounds is that Bafana Bafana international Oswin Appollis and his Polokwane City teammate Thabang Matulidi have been signed by Orlando Pirates.

Amidst the rumours, Polokwane’s Chief Operations Officer Tincy Tema has spoken out exclusively to GOAL, stating that these are just rumors, with no truth to the transfer.

GOAL has compiled the best reactions from the supporters.