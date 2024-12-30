EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns & Kaizer Chiefs to Bafana Bafana players' signatures? - Polokwane City break silence on Oswin Appollis and Thabang Matuludi's reported imminent transfer to the Buccaneers
With the January transfer window approaching, new details about the Rise and Shine duo's situation at the club have been revealed.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Polokwane give update about Appollis & Matuludi
- Pirates & Chiefs are interested in the duo
- It remains to be seen who will go on to sign them