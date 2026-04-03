Oskar Pietuszewski: Why Porto paid €10m to beat Premier League elite to 17-year-old Polish sensation

Pietuszewski is also the most expensive under-18 player ever to arrive into Liga Portugal, with Porto tying him to an initial contract until 2029. According to reports, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea had all previously sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old, but Porto went all out to secure his signature, and their stellar track record with developing top prospects bodes well for his future.
Porto can count players like Hulk, James Rodriguez and Eder Militao among their success stories, all arriving at the Estadio do Dragao as relative unknowns before becoming household names and moving on for huge fees. Few would bet against Pietuszewski doing the same based on his frighteningly fast start to life in Portugal.
Remarkably, the Polish ace was also called-up by his country during their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup via the European play-offs. Excitement is building around Pietuszewski with each passing game, and the sky is the limit if he can keep improving at such an incredible rate.
GOAL has everything you need to know about Poland's brightest gem since a certain Robert Lewandowski...