Orsato: “VAR only in the event of a clear and obvious error”

"You will certainly have read the new regulatory changes that have been introduced: we saw them at the World Cup and we will apply them. They are Ifab guidelines, Fifa implemented them at the World Cup, Uefa will implement them in its competitions and in Italy we will apply them too." The aim is also to build referees' personality, confidence and ability to read the game.





"We have worked a great deal on understanding the dynamics of the game," Orsato added, as reported by ANSA, "referees always study the rules, but this week we worked to understand the dynamics and to have the confidence and credibility of players and coaches on the pitch." "VAR is an exceptional support," he reiterated, "but it will intervene when it has to intervene, in the case of a clear and obvious error".