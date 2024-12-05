Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahly: Percy Tau's return to SA as Bafana Bafana's struggling star hopes to market himself against PSL title hopefuls

GOAL dives into Percy Tau's situation at Al Ahly ahead of the crunchy Caf Champions League tie against Orlando Pirates on Saturday in Soweto.

Well, well, well – look who's back in South Africa! But this time, it’s not with Bafana Bafana, as we're so used to seeing him. After over a year, Percy Tau has returned, and this time it's on business at club level with the Egyptian powerhouses, Al Ahly. This weekend, Tau will face off against Orlando Pirates, in a much-anticipated Champions League showdown.

The two Group B giants will clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night, and one man who will undoubtedly be in the spotlight is Tau. However, despite his immense talent, Tau has not been in the good books of Al Ahly’s head coach, Marcel Koller. The former Anderlecht striker has found himself on the receiving end of Koller’s tough approach, making his future at the club uncertain. With just six months left on his contract, there has been no official word from Al Ahly about their intentions regarding Tau’s future.

This means that Tau now finds himself in a position where he could sign a pre-contract with any team. But for now, all eyes are on the upcoming Champions League clash, as Tau's focus shifts to the task at hand. The question remains: what does the future hold for the 30-year-old? With his limited involvement in recent Bafana Bafana squads, there is growing concern over his international prospects as well.

Join GOAL as we delve into what’s next for Tau, both at club level and with his national team aspirations, as he prepares for a crucial encounter against the Buccaneers.

