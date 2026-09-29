Orlando Pirates to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in MTN8 final? 'I think it’s still lingering in their minds...'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Vuyo Mere has raised concerns regarding the mental pressures on Mamelodi Sundowns to end their domestic cup drought ahead of their MTN8 cup final showdown with cup specialists Orlando Pirates.

Mere highlighted the specific pressure that comes with a long-term trophy drought in knockout football, suggesting the players are acutely aware of their recent failures.

"I think it’s still lingering in their minds to say that we haven’t won anything domestically in four seasons, so now we need to improve and do better domestically, because now a lot of people would think that Mamelodi Sundowns focuses on the CAF Champions League and the Club World Cup," he told iDiski Times.



