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Orlando Pirates to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in MTN8 final? 'I think it’s still lingering in their minds...'
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The weight of past cup struggles
Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Vuyo Mere has raised concerns regarding the mental pressures on Mamelodi Sundowns to end their domestic cup drought ahead of their MTN8 cup final showdown with cup specialists Orlando Pirates.
Mere highlighted the specific pressure that comes with a long-term trophy drought in knockout football, suggesting the players are acutely aware of their recent failures.
"I think it’s still lingering in their minds to say that we haven’t won anything domestically in four seasons, so now we need to improve and do better domestically, because now a lot of people would think that Mamelodi Sundowns focuses on the CAF Champions League and the Club World Cup," he told iDiski Times.
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Pirates aiming for historic quintuple
While Sundowns are desperate to break their duck, Orlando Pirates are entering the final with a completely different mindset. The Sea Robbers have made the MTN8 their own personal playground in recent seasons, and they are currently chasing an unprecedented fifth consecutive title in this specific competition. This incredible run has established them as the undisputed kings of the Wafa Wafa, providing them with a level of comfort and confidence that is hard to replicate.
Mere believes that this wealth of experience in the latter stages of the tournament gives the Soweto giants a significant head start and makes them favourites to retain the trophy.
"I would say Orlando Pirates [are the favourites] because of the experience in this tournament and the momentum that they took from last season," Mere said.
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Bring the bragging rights back
The narrative surrounding Miguel Cardoso's side often focuses on their continental and global ambitions. However, Mere suggests that the club needs to rebalance its priorities to satisfy a restless fanbase. Winning the MTN8 would serve as a crucial statement of intent, proving that the Brazilians can still handle the unique pressure of a one-off final against the country's other elite teams.
The former defender feels that securing this trophy is about more than just adding silverware to the cabinet; it is about restoring pride. He elaborated: "Now they need to also bring the bragging rights back to their supporters. So, I think this is a good start for them in the MTN8, to put that trophy that has been eluding them for the longest time in their cabinet."
A victory would finally end a cycle of disappointment that has seen the club go since 2021 without winning this particular tournament.
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Hungry challengers
The final represents a fascinating tactical and mental battle between the reigning champions and the unusual position of hungry challengers for Sundowns.
Pirates are riding a wave of knockout confidence that seems unbreakable at the moment, while Sundowns are having to reinvent themselves to re-focus on domestic matters after putting so much stock into gaining their second star.
The contrast between Pirates' recent treble-winning momentum and Sundowns' need to "dust themselves off" could be the defining factor on the day.
"And obviously, we’re talking about the Betway Premiership champions, and Mamelodi Sundowns are still having to dust themselves off; I think, it’s the past four seasons without winning any domestic [cup] trophy, which is a worrying factor," Mere concluded.
All eyes will now be on how both teams handle the occasion when the whistle blows for the final next month on October 10.
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