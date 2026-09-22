Orlando Pirates star Thapelo Mokobodi opens up on his meteoric rise - 'I know how comfortable I am on the ball'

Thapelo Mokobodi has wasted no time in making his presence felt at Orlando Pirates since his surprising arrival from Stellenbosch in July 2026.

While many expected the midfielder to take time to adjust to the heavy expectations at Mayfair, injuries to key personnel like Thalente Mbatha and Sihle Nduli thrust him into the limelight earlier than anticipated.

Reflecting on his rapid integration into the Sea Robbers' tactical setup, the 23-year-old suggested that his technical profile is a perfect match for the club's philosophy.

Speaking following the hard-fought win at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Mokobodi expressed total confidence in his ability to dictate play at a higher level. "Coming here, I knew I would play my style of football," Mokobodi said as quoted on KickOff.

"I know how comfortable I am on the ball, and my teammates made it easy, and the coach helped me as well because the type of football he likes is the type of football I’m good at."







