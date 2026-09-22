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Orlando Pirates star Thapelo Mokobodi opens up on his meteoric rise - 'I know how comfortable I am on the ball'
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Stepping into the spotlight at Orlando
Thapelo Mokobodi has wasted no time in making his presence felt at Orlando Pirates since his surprising arrival from Stellenbosch in July 2026.
While many expected the midfielder to take time to adjust to the heavy expectations at Mayfair, injuries to key personnel like Thalente Mbatha and Sihle Nduli thrust him into the limelight earlier than anticipated.
Reflecting on his rapid integration into the Sea Robbers' tactical setup, the 23-year-old suggested that his technical profile is a perfect match for the club's philosophy.
Speaking following the hard-fought win at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Mokobodi expressed total confidence in his ability to dictate play at a higher level. "Coming here, I knew I would play my style of football," Mokobodi said as quoted on KickOff.
"I know how comfortable I am on the ball, and my teammates made it easy, and the coach helped me as well because the type of football he likes is the type of football I’m good at."
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Dominating the engine room
The victory over Gallants was a testament to Mokobodi's growing influence in the middle of the park, where he dictated the tempo throughout the contest.
With goals from Kabelo Kgositsile and Nkosinathi Sibisi sealing the 2-0 result, the midfielder provided the necessary platform for the Buccaneers to thrive.
The midfielder was quick to credit the collective effort and the welcoming environment at the club for his seamless transition into the starting eleven.
He noted that the clarity provided by the coaching staff allowed him to focus entirely on his own technical execution.
"So it was not difficult for me to fit into the team," the midfielder added.
"The coach warned us that it would be a difficult game, and he told us that it would never be easy. So we came here very prepared for the game, and we knew where to hurt them."
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Preparation proves key for the Buccaneers
Despite Marumo Gallants struggling at the foot of the Betway Premiership table, the Buccaneers were warned against complacency by their management.
The match required a disciplined approach to break down a resilient opponent, and Mokobodi revealed that the squad had meticulously prepared for the specific challenges posed by the winless side.
Detailing the mindset of the team heading into the fixture, Mokobodi explained that the Pirates squad were under no illusions about the difficulty of the task at hand.
Chasing down the champions
The result in Rustenburg carries significant weight in the title race, as Pirates moved to 19 points, sitting in second place in the league standings.
Crucially, they now trail perennial rivals Mamelodi Sundowns by just a single point and still hold a game in hand over the Brazilians.
While the league remains the ultimate goal, the immediate focus shifts to cup competition and a blockbuster showdown with Sundowns.
The Sea Robbers are scheduled to face the Chloorkop-based outfit in the MTN8 final on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
With Mokobodi finding his feet and the team clicking into gear, the Buccaneers will head into that showpiece event with renewed confidence.
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