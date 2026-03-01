Orlando Pirates star praised 'he’s got something special' after his heroics against Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby showdown
Pirates star shines
Although he started as a substitute, Evidence Makgopa made his presence felt when he scored the third goal for Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
The Bafana Bafana striker came on in the 69th minute to replace Yanela Mbuthuma, and he scored 10 minutes later as Bucs outshone their traditional rivals in the Soweto derby.
Makgopa's performance – that includes his fifth overall goal against Amakhosi – caught the eyes of the club's legend, Benedict Vilakazi, who described him in glowing terms.
'Big game player'
“Derbies are big games for big players. He might not have the qualities that we are looking for, but he does have something special. Every time there are big games like this, he comes in and shows his quality, shows his presence as a big player in a big game like this," Tso, as Vilakazi is widely known, said as per iDiski Times.
“And he makes a difference. He always rises. He comes in and scores a goal in a derby. It’s not an easy game; you can be out for a long time, and he just came in, and now he’s scored a goal. That’s not an easy thing.
“But for his qualities and what he’s got personally, he’s got something special," he added.
Pirates' pre-derby talk
After masterminding a win, Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou revealed the strategy they employed in order to adequately prepare the players for the game.
“We spoke to the players in many meetings during the week to try and manage their emotions. We knew that for most of them, it was their first derby. It was important to work with them mentally," the tactician said.
“We didn’t want them to play the game before, but we wanted them to be calm and deliver. When you have pressure that puts in light all your qualities.”
Pirates rejoice, Chiefs crestfallen
As Chiefs were left licking their wounds following the big derby loss, Bucs earned points that put them on par with Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.
But what exactly made Amakhosi lose? According to Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze, Pirates were simply superior.
“I believe that the opponents deserve the win; we were nowhere near them. The first four or five goals, we conceded a goal on the short corner; that maybe took a toll on how we wanted to start the game," Kaze said.
Chiefs will play Richards Bay in their next game on March 3, while Bucs will entertain Polokwane City a day later.