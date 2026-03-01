Orlando Pirates star praised 'he’s got something special' after his heroics against Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto Derby showdown

Although he started as a substitute, Evidence Makgopa made his presence felt when he scored the third goal for Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Bafana Bafana striker came on in the 69th minute to replace Yanela Mbuthuma, and he scored 10 minutes later as Bucs outshone their traditional rivals in the Soweto derby.

Makgopa's performance – that includes his fifth overall goal against Amakhosi – caught the eyes of the club's legend, Benedict Vilakazi, who described him in glowing terms.