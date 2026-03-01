Soweto Derby disaster! Cedric Kaze responds to talk of Kaizer Chiefs wielding the axe after Orlando Pirates humiliation

Cedric Kaze, however, remains adamant that he still has the backing of the Amakhosi hierarchy despite the growing calls for a change in the dugout.

Addressing the speculation surrounding his future, Kaze defended his position by stating: "It’s not up to me, but I believe that we’re here because we’re trusted by management. It’s true that we’ve been in a series of bad results, but I believe there are things that have worked in the past few months."

Setting out his plan for a recovery, the Burundian coach emphasised a return to defensive solidarity as the primary objective for the remaining fixtures of the season.

"We need to remind ourselves, our players, what has worked in the first half of the league and probably come back to the basics of football – how well we defended, if we don’t score, don’t concede, things like that, it’s the only way to go forward," the under-fire tactician explained.

The statistical reality remains grim for the Soweto giants after a month that saw them eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup. With the league title now appearing to be a distant dream, the pressure on Kaze and his staff will only intensify unless results improve immediately.