Abdeslam Ouaddou shares the key insight that unlocked Orlando Pirates’ ruthlessness in the Soweto Derby - 'We spoke to players to try and manage their emotions'
Bucs claim bragging rights in style
This season, Orlando Pirates joined Sekhukhune United as the only teams to have beaten Kaizer Chiefs by three goals in the domestic league.
Encounters between the Soweto sides are typically tight, with both teams mostly finding the net and the goal margin rarely stretching wide.
The Buccaneers have often emerged victorious in these clashes, though even they may not have anticipated such a one-sided affair.
Master the 'emotions'
According to coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the technical team worked meticulously to get the best out of the Sea Robbers in a match that, as former players note, can either elevate or overwhelm individuals depending on how well they manage the nerves and pressure. In such high-stakes games, a single lapse in concentration can be costly, and missed opportunities are rarely forgiven.
“We spoke to the players in many meetings during the week to try and manage their emotions,” Ouaddou said as quoted by IOL.
“We knew that for most of them, it was their first derby. It was important to work with them mentally.
“We didn’t want them to play the game before, but we wanted them to be calm and deliver. When you have pressure that puts in light all your qualities.”
'We tried to create a narrative'
The Moroccan tactician further explained how they created a clear picture for the players, boosting their confidence and helping them fully understand what they were capable of delivering on the pitch.
“We made a lot of WhatsApp this week, showing the positive videos and all the great goals that they scored and games they achieved, including under Jose Riveiro and previous coaches,” the Bucs mentor continued.
“We tried to create a narrative and story, to make this event easier mentally. It was a workshop for us because you can see on the bench that the technical staff was very calm – I think that was the first game that happened."
What comes next?
For the Mayfair team, it’s entirely up to them to keep up the intensity, as Ouaddou has found a way to have his troops go all out.
Their goal-scoring issues should remain in the past if they want to stay ahead of a Mamelodi Sundowns side that will be tussling for points and the title until the last match of the campaign.
Meanwhile, hopes for Amakhosi faithful are slowly fading, with the team having lost back-to-back league matches to fall 11 points behind the log leaders.