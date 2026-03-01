Abdeslam Ouaddou shares the key insight that unlocked Orlando Pirates’ ruthlessness in the Soweto Derby - 'We spoke to players to try and manage their emotions'

According to coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the technical team worked meticulously to get the best out of the Sea Robbers in a match that, as former players note, can either elevate or overwhelm individuals depending on how well they manage the nerves and pressure. In such high-stakes games, a single lapse in concentration can be costly, and missed opportunities are rarely forgiven.

“We spoke to the players in many meetings during the week to try and manage their emotions,” Ouaddou said as quoted by IOL.

“We knew that for most of them, it was their first derby. It was important to work with them mentally.

“We didn’t want them to play the game before, but we wanted them to be calm and deliver. When you have pressure that puts in light all your qualities.”