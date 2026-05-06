Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis gives blunt take on title race with Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Whatever happens, happens'

Orlando Pirates moved within striking distance of the summit following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium.

Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi ensured the Sea Robbers took home all three points, narrowing the gap to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to just two points.

While the result puts immense pressure on the Brazilians ahead of their massive clash against Kaizer Chiefs, Appollis isn't spending his time looking at the table.

"First of all, I want to congratulate the whole team," Appollis told SuperSport TV as quoted on KickOff .

"Today [Tuesday], we knew it would not be easy.

"They are a tough opponent," the winger said after the final whistle.

"I am very happy that we managed to score the two goals."