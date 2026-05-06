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Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis gives blunt take on title race with Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Whatever happens, happens'

O. Appollis
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Stellenbosch FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
A. Ouaddou
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC

The Sea Robbers kept the pressure on Masandawana with a clinical victory over Stellies, but the Bafana Bafana international is refusing to get carried away. The former Polokwane City FC winger has delivered a remarkably calm assessment of the title race as the season reaches its boiling point.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates close the gap at the top

    Orlando Pirates moved within striking distance of the summit following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium.

    Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi ensured the Sea Robbers took home all three points, narrowing the gap to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to just two points.

    While the result puts immense pressure on the Brazilians ahead of their massive clash against Kaizer Chiefs, Appollis isn't spending his time looking at the table.

    "First of all, I want to congratulate the whole team," Appollis told SuperSport TV as quoted on KickOff.

    "Today [Tuesday], we knew it would not be easy.

    "They are a tough opponent," the winger said after the final whistle.

    "I am very happy that we managed to score the two goals."

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  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, March 2026

    Appollis remains focused on the process

    The 24-year-old, who was recently crowned the PSL Player of the Month for April, believes that scoring early was the catalyst for the victory in Cape Town.

    Despite the hype surrounding a potential title charge, Appollis echoed the sentiments of his manager, Abdeslam Ouaddou, by insisting they are only looking at the immediate future rather than the trophy at the end of the road.

    "I know we had a couple of chances to score and didn't manage to find the back of the net, but I am very happy with the three points," Appollis explained when discussing the performance.

    For the Bishop Lavis-born star, the mentality inside the Buccaneers' dressing room is strictly about internal improvement rather than external results.



  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    The blunt truth on the Sundowns battle

    With only three matches remaining in the domestic campaign, every point is a prize, yet Appollis has taken a cautious approach to the battle with Sundowns.

    He was quick to point out that the team is solely concentrated on their upcoming fixture against Magesi as they look to maintain their momentum.

    When asked directly about the title race and the pressure of chasing the reigning champions, the Bafana star gave a very candid response.

    "Our coach always tells us to focus on the next game.

    "Our next opponent is Magesi, so we are just focused on that game, whatever happens, happens," he concluded.

    Whether that relaxed attitude will be enough to topple the Sundowns machine remains to be seen, but the Pirates faithful will be breathing a little easier after another vital three points.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    What's next in the title race?

    Downs are in the driving seat to win their ninth league title in a row.

    The Tshwane giants could restore their five-point lead at the summit of the log with a victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.

    Sundowns are currently two points ahead of Pirates, who collected maximum points on Tuesday night against Stellenbosch.

    The Brazilians have collected 64 points while Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges are on 62 points.

    The defending champions are left with Chiefs, Siwelele FC, and TS Galaxy, while Pirates are tasked with Magesi FC, Durban City FC, and Orbit College before the league could be decided.


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Magesi FC
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Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
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