Bad news for Orlando Pirates! Ex-PSL star rules Bucs out of title race 'I still give it to Mamelodi Sundowns'
Are Sundowns PSL champions in waiting?
Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye has made his prediction on who he thinks will win the PSL race in the 2025/26 season.
Going into the break, as the PSL pauses to allow players to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Pirates are leading with a three-point gap ahead of Sundowns.
Khanye believes Pirates have a strong squad, and elimination from the CAF Champions League can be a blessing in disguise for them but rules them out of the title race.
Difference between Pirates and Sundowns explained
"Pirates deserve to be sitting where they are right now. They have assembled a team of young and talented players," Khanye explained, as per KickOff.
"They are competing against a team that has spent too much money, which is Mamelodi Sundowns. Sundowns have been dominating for the past 10 years. On the other hand, Pirates this season mean business. They want to win every trophy," he added.
"Pirates will give Sundowns competition this year; I don't see a huge gap happening. Pirates are one of the best teams in Africa at the moment. Not making the Champions League group stage was a blessing in disguise. Their international players are adding a lot of value.
“I'm not surprised with what Pirates is doing since they are one of the best attacking teams in the country,” he adds.
'I give it to Downs'
Although Khanye believes that Bucs are stronger, he does not see them ending Sundowns' dominance in the league. The Pretoria giants have been champions in the last eight seasons, with the Sea Robbers ending up as runners-up on three straight occasions.
"They have very experienced players; they don't settle for less. You can’t tell who is going to start. They started the season with gear one, and now they are only in gear number two," the former Amakhosi star stated.
"It's not going to be easy for Pirates to sit on top until the finish line, so I still give it to Sundowns. Experience plays a huge role in winning the league, and that is not something I think Pirates have enough of right now."
Three title contenders named
Khanye's assessment of the PSL title race comes after former Pirates defender Happy Jele made his own prediction. The PSL winner said that Bucs, Sundowns, and, to some extent, Sekhukhune United will battle for the trophy.
"For me, as now, I think there are three teams that contend for the league. Orlando Pirates, Sundowns, and Sekhukhune never take it away because they've been doing well," Jele said during the Pirates Black Friday sale at Orlando Stadium.
"Kaizer Chiefs, they are not inconsistent the way they're playing, but Sekhukhune, they catch the points here and there, and they are a team to disturb. But these two teams are the ones that are competing for the league,” Jele said.
“Sundowns are playing well at this time, even though they are not consistent, but they can grind out points. Pirates are doing well. We're hoping that this consistent Orlando Pirates can make them win the league,” he added.
Jele also gave his former side the trick to use as they hope to beat Sundowns to the title.
“I think it's been a while since Orlando Pirates won a league title. It's very big. I think we were the ones that won the league the last time, and the new generation that is playing now, they are doing well," he added.
"They're capable of taking it this season. It's just mental. It's a marathon, but they need to maintain the consistency and get the silverware for the league.”