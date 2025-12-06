Bad news for Orlando Pirates! Ex-PSL star rules Bucs out of title race 'I still give it to Mamelodi Sundowns'

Khanye's assessment of the PSL title race comes after former Pirates defender Happy Jele made his own prediction. The PSL winner said that Bucs, Sundowns, and, to some extent, Sekhukhune United will battle for the trophy.

"For me, as now, I think there are three teams that contend for the league. Orlando Pirates, Sundowns, and Sekhukhune never take it away because they've been doing well," Jele said during the Pirates Black Friday sale at Orlando Stadium.

"Kaizer Chiefs, they are not inconsistent the way they're playing, but Sekhukhune, they catch the points here and there, and they are a team to disturb. But these two teams are the ones that are competing for the league,” Jele said.

“Sundowns are playing well at this time, even though they are not consistent, but they can grind out points. Pirates are doing well. We're hoping that this consistent Orlando Pirates can make them win the league,” he added.

Jele also gave his former side the trick to use as they hope to beat Sundowns to the title.

“I think it's been a while since Orlando Pirates won a league title. It's very big. I think we were the ones that won the league the last time, and the new generation that is playing now, they are doing well," he added.

"They're capable of taking it this season. It's just mental. It's a marathon, but they need to maintain the consistency and get the silverware for the league.”