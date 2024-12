The Buccaneers went top of their pool with five points, one more than Al Ahly, but some are unhappy with the display by players.

Orlando Pirates played to a 1-1 draw with Stade d'Abidjan in the Caf Champions League Group C game staged in Ivory Coast on Saturday night.

The South African heavyweights dominated proceedings away, getting clear-cut chances but did not take them.

The majority of their fans are unhappy with the players and their display.

Article continues below

They have questioned their commitment and hunger to win. Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.