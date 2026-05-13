Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula attracting PSL interest amidst uncertain future with contract running out
- Backpagepix
Uncertainty over veteran's future
Orlando Pirates engine room specialist Makhehleni Makhaula has emerged as a potential target for several Premier Soccer League clubs as he enters the final months of his current contract.
While the Sea Robbers have been tight-lipped regarding their renewal plans, the experienced midfielder remains a highly valued asset within the domestic market, according to Soccer Laduma, following another stellar campaign in the black and white of the Soweto giants.
The 36-year-old, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in November, has proven that age is just a number.
After overcoming fitness hurdles during the early stages of the season, the former AmaZulu captain has reclaimed his spot as a vital component of the team’s structure.
His composure in the middle of the park has been instrumental in Pirates’ push for silverware on multiple fronts this term.
- Backpage
Clubs monitoring the situation
Indications are that interest in the midfielder is already growing within PSL circles. Sources close to the player suggest that his leadership qualities and high level of consistency have made him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to bolster their squads with veteran experience.
While his age might lead to questions elsewhere, his performance levels suggest he still has plenty to offer at the highest level of South African football.
The Buccaneers have already secured the MTN8 and Carling Knockout titles this season, and Makhaula’s influence has been key to that success.
Several teams across the PSL are believed to be keeping tabs on whether Pirates will trigger an extension or allow the hard-tackling midfielder to walk away as a free agent when the season concludes.
- Backpage
Talks delayed until season end
The Buccaneers are believed to be weighing up the possibility of offering the experienced midfielder a new one-year contract following another influential campaign.
Under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou, the club is currently preoccupied with a frantic end to the league season as they chase a domestic treble.
Because of this high-stakes environment, formal contract negotiations have been put on the back burner until the club's domestic commitments are fulfilled.
With only two crucial league fixtures remaining, first against Durban City and then the final day clash against Orbit College, the club's priority is on-field results.
Fans and potential suitors alike will have to wait until the final whistle of the campaign before knowing where Makhaula will be playing his football next season.
Whether he stays in Orlando or seeks a new challenge, his stock remains undeniably high in the local game.
- Backpage
What comes next for Makhaula?
The 36-year-old is in the final weeks of his contract at the Houghton-based side.
Makhaula signed a one-year contract renewal at atb the start of the 2025/26 campaign.
With the former AmaZulu FC anchorman at the pinnacle of his career, it remains unclear if Pirates will retain his services.
Earlier this year, the reigning Midfielder of the Season revealed that he would consider resigning if he wins the league with the Sea Robbers.