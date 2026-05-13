Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula attracting PSL interest amidst uncertain future with contract running out

Orlando Pirates engine room specialist Makhehleni Makhaula has emerged as a potential target for several Premier Soccer League clubs as he enters the final months of his current contract.

While the Sea Robbers have been tight-lipped regarding their renewal plans, the experienced midfielder remains a highly valued asset within the domestic market, according to Soccer Laduma, following another stellar campaign in the black and white of the Soweto giants.

The 36-year-old, who will celebrate his 37th birthday in November, has proven that age is just a number.

After overcoming fitness hurdles during the early stages of the season, the former AmaZulu captain has reclaimed his spot as a vital component of the team’s structure.

His composure in the middle of the park has been instrumental in Pirates’ push for silverware on multiple fronts this term.







