Orlando Pirates midfielder admits Mamelodi Sundowns PSL dominance makes him 'sad' ahead of crunch showdown

"For me, I take each and every game as a big match but with Sundowns everyone is looking forward to the game because I think somewhere, somehow it is sad always seeing them win the league," Makhaula told the media, as reported by FarPost.

He then dismissed talk of the match being a league decider.

"I can say that winning will make us happy because everyone is looking at this fixture and everyone is saying it could be the decider of the league but I’m saying what if we play a draw?" he added.

"What if we win or they win? And there are also other teams that are competing because we’re not only playing Sundowns.

"Those points against the other teams are important. So we need to push them hard."