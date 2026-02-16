Goal.com
Peter Shalulile and Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Advantage Orlando Pirates? Mamelodi Sundowns' blow as star is banned ahead of crunch PSL clash with leaders Bucs

The two top dogs in South African top-flight football are set to meet in the midweek clash, with each hoping for maximum points. The fixture presents a massive opportunity for Abdeslam Ouaddou's men to extend their gap on top of the PSL table as the Brazilians are desperately trying to put their actions together.

  • The massive test for both Cardoso & Ouaddou!

    On Wednesday, all eyes in the South African football scene will focus on the Orlando Amstel Arena.

    Orlando Pirates, who are on top of the Premier Soccer League table with 38 points, will host Mamelodi Sundowns, hoping to extend their lead.

    Masandawana are aware that they can't let Bucs open a nine-point gap as the league approaches the final third.

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Who is out?

    Bucs don't have any players missing out due to suspension, as opposed to Masandawana, who will miss the services of the Bafana Bafana international.

    The PSL confirmer Bathusi Aubaas will not be eligible to face the Soweto giants after collecting his fourth yellow card in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 32 win over minnows Gomora FC.

  • Bathusi Aubaas, Bafana Bafana vs Super EaglesBackpage

    Aubaas' stats this season

    Despite his value, Aubaas has not found it easy this season owing to injuries.

    He has made a total of 11 appearances for the Brazilians across all competitions, but his unfortunate injuries at some point left coach Cardoso's men light in the defensive midfield role.

    The player definitely hopes to be fit to prove his case as Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos continues to build his team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  • Daniel Cardoso and Kgomotso Mosadi, Sekhukhune United vs MagesiBackpage

    Who else is out?

    Bottom-side Magesi FC will be without hard-tackling midfielder Kgomotso Mosadi as Dikwena Tsa Meetse face Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch in another midweek assignment.

