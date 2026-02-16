Advantage Orlando Pirates? Mamelodi Sundowns' blow as star is banned ahead of crunch PSL clash with leaders Bucs
The massive test for both Cardoso & Ouaddou!
On Wednesday, all eyes in the South African football scene will focus on the Orlando Amstel Arena.
Orlando Pirates, who are on top of the Premier Soccer League table with 38 points, will host Mamelodi Sundowns, hoping to extend their lead.
Masandawana are aware that they can't let Bucs open a nine-point gap as the league approaches the final third.
- Backpagepix
Who is out?
Bucs don't have any players missing out due to suspension, as opposed to Masandawana, who will miss the services of the Bafana Bafana international.
The PSL confirmer Bathusi Aubaas will not be eligible to face the Soweto giants after collecting his fourth yellow card in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 32 win over minnows Gomora FC.
- Backpage
Aubaas' stats this season
Despite his value, Aubaas has not found it easy this season owing to injuries.
He has made a total of 11 appearances for the Brazilians across all competitions, but his unfortunate injuries at some point left coach Cardoso's men light in the defensive midfield role.
The player definitely hopes to be fit to prove his case as Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos continues to build his team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Backpage
Who else is out?
Bottom-side Magesi FC will be without hard-tackling midfielder Kgomotso Mosadi as Dikwena Tsa Meetse face Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch in another midweek assignment.