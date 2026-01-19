Orlando Pirates loan out two players to PSL rivals as Soweto giants' 'Busquets' heads to NFD club after Chippa United stint

Luthuli came to Pirates at the age of 17 and was among the stars who were tipped to become top players given the potential he showed then, especially during his time playing in the Diski Challenge [DDC] during the 2019/20 campaign.

He was also part of Pele Pele FC, Pirates' feeder side, and had a loan stint at Pretoria Callies during the 2022/23 season.

Under Ouaddou, he faced stiff competition in a striking department that also has Evidence Makgopa, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Boitumelo Radiopane and Yanela Mbuthuma.

On the other hand, Ndlozi was signed by the Soweto giants after a good campaign with Golden Arrows. The 23-year-old was recalled to the Pirates team before the 2024/25 season began and appeared against Al Ahly in a CAF Champions League game in Egypt.

Ndlozi, who made his professional debut during a loan spell at Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2023/24, has struggled to make his way into the first team under the Moroccan tactician, and a loan deal is set to see him go to Magesi until the season concludes.