Orlando Pirates loan out two players to PSL rivals as Soweto giants' 'Busquets' heads to NFD club after Chippa United stint
- Backpagepix
Pirates loan out two players
Orlando Pirates are set to loan out Sifiso Luthuli and Siyabonga Ndlozi to Premier Soccer League rivals Magesi FC.
Luthuli, a striker, and Ndlozi, a right-back, are expected to feature for the struggling PSL side after finding regular minutes hard to come by under Abdeslam Ouaddou. Their move to Magesi is expected to last until the current season ends.
While they have signed Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC, Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants, Pirates have lost Monnapule Saleng, who moved to Mamelodi Sundowns following a loan spell with Orbit College, and Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who joined Chippa United.
Luthuli and Ndlozi at Pirates
Luthuli came to Pirates at the age of 17 and was among the stars who were tipped to become top players given the potential he showed then, especially during his time playing in the Diski Challenge [DDC] during the 2019/20 campaign.
He was also part of Pele Pele FC, Pirates' feeder side, and had a loan stint at Pretoria Callies during the 2022/23 season.
Under Ouaddou, he faced stiff competition in a striking department that also has Evidence Makgopa, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Boitumelo Radiopane and Yanela Mbuthuma.
On the other hand, Ndlozi was signed by the Soweto giants after a good campaign with Golden Arrows. The 23-year-old was recalled to the Pirates team before the 2024/25 season began and appeared against Al Ahly in a CAF Champions League game in Egypt.
Ndlozi, who made his professional debut during a loan spell at Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2023/24, has struggled to make his way into the first team under the Moroccan tactician, and a loan deal is set to see him go to Magesi until the season concludes.
'Busquets' spotted at NFD club
Meanwhile, Pirates' Sonwabo 'Busquets' Khumalo has resurfaced at Midlands Wanderers ahead of his proposed loan move.
- Backpage
Mabasa's exit looms
Luthuli's and Ndlozi's departures come at a time when Tshegofatso Mabasa is reportedly on his way to Stellenbosch.
New Stellies head coach Gavin Hunt is expected to welcome Mabasa and Mamelodi Sundowns' star Kobamelo Kodisang, whose contract was recently terminated by Portuguese side AVS Futebol SAD.
Although he has been a prolific striker for Pirates in recent times, under Ouaddou, Mabasa has fallen down the pecking order.
Hunt, who was appointed by Stellenbosch after Steve Barker left for Simba SC, is understood to be pushing for the Mabasa and Kodisang moves, hoping to tap into the experience both will bring on board as he starts a new coaching chapter.
- Backpage
Ouaddou explains Mabasa situation
While he has been accused of sidelining some players, especially Mabasa, Ouaddou has always defended himself against such criticism.
He said that whether a player features or not, it all depends on his tactics and which team they play against.
“Sometimes we are playing high, sometimes we’re playing mid-block. My game model is very demanding. There are a lot of runs, pressing, and a lot of demand in terms of fitness. With my staff, we are choosing players regarding the opponents we are going to play," the 47-year-old coach stated in a previous interview.
“If the opponents are building from the back, we need someone to chase. He had the opportunity to play, maybe not enough, but I have Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Mabasa, [Boitumelo] Radiopane, and [Sfiso] Luthuli, five players in one position.
“And sometimes fans can feel that there is an injustice, but it’s just rules, and I can only play 11 players on the pitch. As a coach and educator, I have to improve players," he added.
“Mabasa knows that he’s one of the best players who is capable of finishing in the box. Now we’re pressing very high and chasing; I cannot afford to leave the opponents with the ball for more than five seconds – it’s too much."