Fifty Goals For Orlando Pirates Not Enough! Abdeslam Ouaddou insists 'it's just rules' as he explains why club record-chasing Tshegofatso Mabasa can't even make the bench
Where is Mabasa?
Tshegofatso Mabasa last played for the Premier Soccer League side in September.
His absence has led to rumours that the experienced attacker is on his way out, but Ouaddou has tried to calm the storm, stating that this is because of the competition in the squad.
In his absence, the former Marumo Gallants head coach has rotated between Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma, relegating Mabasa down the pecking order in the process.
In the ongoing season, Mabasa has made nine appearances across all competitions, has scored four goals, and has registered one assist.
'I have no issue with Mabasa'
“To be honest, many people are asking me that question [about Mabasa’s absence]. First of all, I don’t have any issue with Mabasa,” Ouaddou cleared the air during an interview with Robert Marawa on Radio 947.
“He’s a player that I love; he’s a good guy, he’s a good striker, and now I have a lot of strikers. Sometimes, tactically, the profile of the defence we are going to play influences the choice of striker."
So, why is Mabasa not playing?
The Moroccan tactician has insisted that his squad selection is influenced by tactics and the kind of opponent they play. Using these metrics, Ouaddou explains, affects players, and this is why Mabasa has not been featured.
“Sometimes we are playing high, sometimes we’re playing mid-block. My game model is very demanding. There are a lot of runs, pressing, and a lot of demand in terms of fitness. With my staff, we are choosing players regarding the opponents we are going to play," the 47-year-old coach stated.
“If the opponents are building from the back, we need someone to chase. He had the opportunity to play, maybe not enough, but I have Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Mabasa, [Boitumelo] Radiopane, and [Sfiso] Luthuli, five players in one position.
“And sometimes fans can feel that there is an injustice, but it’s just rules, and I can only play 11 players on the pitch. As a coach and educator, I have to improve players," he explained.
Ouaddou, however, offered a consoling statement for Mabsa, saying he is one of the best.
“Mabasa knows that he’s one of the best players who is capable of finishing in the box. Now we’re pressing very high and chasing; I cannot afford to leave the opponents with the ball for more than five seconds – it’s too much," the Bucs' mentor said.
“It’s an area that he knows he needs to do more. When you have players who are able to do that, we make the choice to select those kinds of players. We expect a bit more from him in terms of pressing.”
Mabasa's AFCON dream shattered
Hugo Broos has already named his Africa Cup of Nations squad, and Mabasa is not part of it. His absence is largely attributed to a lack of game time with the Soweto giants. Makgopa, who has mostly led the Pirates' attacking line, is heading to Morocco.
Recently, the Bloemfontein-born star expressed his disappointment regarding his AFCON dreams.
“It is very painful because I generally make the preliminary squads,” said Mabasa.
“But I am just unfortunate never to make the cut for the final one. I still believe my chance will come, though. I am inspired by the example of Sipho Mbule, who has made it back into the squad.
“It is definitely a dream,” he continued.
“I grew up watching the tournament, and I have a memory of watching Benni McCarthy doing his thing, and it made me want to be a part of that one day. I am hopeful, and I know it will happen if I keep on doing my work at the club.
“I learnt from my time at Sekhukhune to be patient and wait for my chance. I look at Evidence [Makgopa], and I realise that if you work diligently, the selectors will eventually recognise you,” explained Mabasa.