Fifty Goals For Orlando Pirates Not Enough! Abdeslam Ouaddou insists 'it's just rules' as he explains why club record-chasing Tshegofatso Mabasa can't even make the bench

The Moroccan tactician has insisted that his squad selection is influenced by tactics and the kind of opponent they play. Using these metrics, Ouaddou explains, affects players, and this is why Mabasa has not been featured.

“Sometimes we are playing high, sometimes we’re playing mid-block. My game model is very demanding. There are a lot of runs, pressing, and a lot of demand in terms of fitness. With my staff, we are choosing players regarding the opponents we are going to play," the 47-year-old coach stated.

“If the opponents are building from the back, we need someone to chase. He had the opportunity to play, maybe not enough, but I have Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Mabasa, [Boitumelo] Radiopane, and [Sfiso] Luthuli, five players in one position.

“And sometimes fans can feel that there is an injustice, but it’s just rules, and I can only play 11 players on the pitch. As a coach and educator, I have to improve players," he explained.

Ouaddou, however, offered a consoling statement for Mabsa, saying he is one of the best.

“Mabasa knows that he’s one of the best players who is capable of finishing in the box. Now we’re pressing very high and chasing; I cannot afford to leave the opponents with the ball for more than five seconds – it’s too much," the Bucs' mentor said.

“It’s an area that he knows he needs to do more. When you have players who are able to do that, we make the choice to select those kinds of players. We expect a bit more from him in terms of pressing.”