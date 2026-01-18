Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach's club agree deals to sign Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates and former Portuguese top-tier star - Report

Recently, when he was pressed to explain why he rarely used Mabasa, arguably Pirates' most prolific striker in recent times, Ouaddou went philosophical.

To him, there was no personal issue with Mabasa, and what made him not play was purely a matter of tactics for respective games.

“To be honest, many people are asking me that question [about Mabasa’s absence]. First of all, I don’t have any issue with Mabasa,” Ouaddou stated.

“He’s a player that I love; he’s a good guy, he’s a good striker, and now I have a lot of strikers. Sometimes, tactically, the profile of the defence we are going to play influences the choice of striker.

“Sometimes we are playing high, sometimes we’re playing mid-block. My game model is very demanding. There are a lot of runs, pressing, and a lot of demand in terms of fitness. With my staff, we are choosing players regarding the opponents we are going to play," the 47-year-old former Marumo Gallants coach stated.

“If the opponents are building from the back, we need someone to chase. He had the opportunity to play, maybe not enough, but I have Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Mabasa, [Boitumelo] Radiopane, and [Sfiso] Luthuli, five players in one position.

“And sometimes fans can feel that there is an injustice, but it’s just rules, and I can only play 11 players on the pitch. As a coach and educator, I have to improve players," he explained.