Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach's club agree deals to sign Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates and former Portuguese top-tier star - Report
Mabasa and Kodisang's new deals imminent?
After falling down the pecking order under Abdeslam Ouaddou, Tshegofatso Mabasa is reportedly on his way to Stellenbosch FC.
According to reports, the Pirates striker is set to sign a loan deal with Stellies, who recently appointed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt.
Hunt replaced Steve Barker, who was appointed by Tanzanian heavyweights Simba SC. In a bid to build the Stellenbosch squad to his own liking, Hunt is understood to be pushing for the arrival of both Mabasa and Kodisang.
Mabasa's playtime at Bucs decreased with stiff competition coming from Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane, and Evidence Makgopa, with Ouaddou favouring his rivals.
Mabasa and Kodisang train with Stellenbosch
The 2023/24 season's Premier Soccer League's Golden Boot winner, according to iDiski Times, will join Stellenbosch on loan.
"The pair trained this morning for the first time with the side, and later they were joined by Mosa Lebusa, making it four new signings for Stellies, having announced Wayde Jooste last year," the publication reported.
Ouaddou explains Mabasa's situation
Recently, when he was pressed to explain why he rarely used Mabasa, arguably Pirates' most prolific striker in recent times, Ouaddou went philosophical.
To him, there was no personal issue with Mabasa, and what made him not play was purely a matter of tactics for respective games.
“To be honest, many people are asking me that question [about Mabasa’s absence]. First of all, I don’t have any issue with Mabasa,” Ouaddou stated.
“He’s a player that I love; he’s a good guy, he’s a good striker, and now I have a lot of strikers. Sometimes, tactically, the profile of the defence we are going to play influences the choice of striker.
“Sometimes we are playing high, sometimes we’re playing mid-block. My game model is very demanding. There are a lot of runs, pressing, and a lot of demand in terms of fitness. With my staff, we are choosing players regarding the opponents we are going to play," the 47-year-old former Marumo Gallants coach stated.
“If the opponents are building from the back, we need someone to chase. He had the opportunity to play, maybe not enough, but I have Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Mabasa, [Boitumelo] Radiopane, and [Sfiso] Luthuli, five players in one position.
“And sometimes fans can feel that there is an injustice, but it’s just rules, and I can only play 11 players on the pitch. As a coach and educator, I have to improve players," he explained.
Kodisang returns to PSL
The South African talent returned to the country after his deal was terminated by Portuguese side AVS Futebol SAD.
His agent, Mike Makaab, was, however, hopeful that the 26-year-old star would get a new deal as soon as possible.
“First and foremost, he will return to Mamelodi Sundowns, and in all probability, we will be looking to loan him out unless something changes,” Makaab explained.
“We’ve had interest in South America, locally. For us and KK, what’s important is that he only played five games for AVS - a disaster with changes of coaches.
“For us, it was important that KK has game time; that’s why he moved back to Portugal. I’m confident that before the end of next week, we will have secured a new home for him, probably in the PSL. I’m not ruling out South America, but it will probably happen in the PSL.”
Kodisang is expected to join the Maroons on a loan deal just like Mabasa. Should the deals see the light of day, what is not debatable is the amount of experience the two will bring to the club.
Mabasa is a proven goalscorer, and Kodisang brings with him experience from both the PSL and abroad.