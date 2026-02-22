Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou blames the 'magic of the cup' for shock defeat on penalties to Casric Stars

The Nedbank Cup once again lived up to its reputation as a stage for giant-killing, with Orlando Pirates falling to second-tier Casric Stars on penalties in the Round of 16.

It was an evening to forget for Nkosikhona Ndaba, who missed in the sudden-death shootout, as the visitors capitalised on the opportunity to advance to the quarter-finals.

Although Abdeslam Ouaddou was disappointed with the outcome, he did not fault his players; instead, he blamed their lack of goals and defeat on the 'magic' of cup competition.