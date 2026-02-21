Orlando Pirates 0-0 (Pens 4-5) Casric Stars: ‘Bucs not ready for Kaizer Chiefs! Lost Andre de Jong needs to decide if he wants to be defender or striker; Patrick Maswanganyi not serious and Tshegofatso Mabasa should come back’

It was an afternoon of missed chances for both sides, especially Orlando Pirates, who will now go into the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs licking wounds from two straight losses.

Casric Stars posed a threat early in the match with Simon Moukete shaking the Pirates' defence, but it did not count.

The Buccaneers coach Abdeslamn Ouaddou's decision to start Andre de Jong up front might have backfired as the Kiwi struggled.

There was no combination between him and Mofokeng, and the Moroccan coach might have blundered again to start the Bafana Bafana star on the wing instead as a playmaker, a role in which Patrick Mswanganyi was out of form.

As the contest extended into extra time after a goalless regulation period, Pirates continued to control proceedings, but again, goals eluded them.

But they still could not score, and it was 0-0 after extra time before Casric won 5-4 in the penalty kicks.

