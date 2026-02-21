Goal.com
Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates vs Casric Stars, February 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Orlando Pirates 0-0 (Pens 4-5) Casric Stars: ‘Bucs not ready for Kaizer Chiefs! Lost Andre de Jong needs to decide if he wants to be defender or striker; Patrick Maswanganyi not serious and Tshegofatso Mabasa should come back’

The Buccaneers are out of the Nedbank Cup after being knocked out by their National First Division opponents, via a penalty shootout, at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. It was a second successive defeat for the Soweto giants after losing 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday.

It was an afternoon of missed chances for both sides, especially Orlando Pirates, who will now go into the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs licking wounds from two straight losses.

Casric Stars posed a threat early in the match with Simon Moukete shaking the Pirates' defence, but it did not count. 

The Buccaneers coach Abdeslamn Ouaddou's decision to start Andre de Jong up front might have backfired as the Kiwi struggled.

There was no combination between him and Mofokeng, and the Moroccan coach might have blundered again to start the Bafana Bafana star on the wing instead as a playmaker, a role in which Patrick Mswanganyi was out of form.

As the contest extended into extra time after a goalless regulation period, Pirates continued to control proceedings, but again, goals eluded them. 

But they still could not score, and it was 0-0 after extra time before Casric won 5-4 in the penalty kicks.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Pirates not ready for Chiefs

    I don't think Madubula FC are ready for Amakhosi - Isaac Dinala

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Bucs don't deserve Nemtajela

    What have we done as Pirates to deserve a player like Nemtajela? - Ndabezitha Popolozi Okhiphaneni 

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    De Jong looks lost

     We asked for De Jong, they gave us Dijong!  This guy looks lost; let's hope Pirates will do what they did with Kwayiba and send him back to sender - Khomotso Mischievouskid Hlongwane

  • Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    De Jong should decide

    De Jong needs to decide if he wants to be a defender or a striker because Wow! - Midolands Dapper Lacoste 

  • Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Maswanganyi not serious as always

    Maswanganyi is not serious as always - McDonald M. Modisenyane 

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Lucky Casric are not clinical like Sundowns

     Nemtajela lost again, just running without direction. Tito is so inconsistent, well, we're just lucky Casric are not clinical like Sundowns - Oscar Nkgabutle

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Stellenbosch FC, January 2026Backpagepix

    Mabasa should come back

    Stellies first thing in the morning. Money back, please prepare our money. Enough, Mabasa back - Edwin Tshabalala 

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates can't score against waiters and plumbers

    They can't score against waiters and plumbers, but they call themselves the best team - Isy Vhusa 

