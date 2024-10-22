'Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs ganged up to destroy Gavin Hunt! His time at SuperSport United is up - Bucs will win the PSL title this season, but we will call Magesi FC because they are starting to talk too much' - Fans

Bucs moved to the summit of the PSL table after a win over Matsatsantsa as they maintained their 100 per cent win record.

Orlando Pirates kept their winning record alive in the league after beating SuperSport United 2-0 on Tuesday evening at the Orlando Stadium.

Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto scored the goals. Youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota were some of the club's top performers on the night.

The Buccaneers supporters and fans of other PSL clubs shared reactions following the match.

Here, GOAL shares with you what fans had to say about the clash.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!