Below is the audio of the dialogue between the VAR (Abisso) and referee Doveri:

Referee Doveri: "Petto, nothing, nothing, nothing, everything natural."

In the VAR room, they review the incident and within seconds confirm Doveri's decision. "Check completed".

As soon as play stops, the Inter players immediately go to Doveri, who says: "Already checked, nothing!"

The VAR room comments: "Never, never. Try to remove everything. Besides, it's on the body, so it doesn't matter."