The only way Alisson will leave Liverpool amid shock transfer talk as John Arne Riise sounds ‘nobody’ warning to the Reds

Alisson remains tied to terms for another 12 months. It remains to be seen what the immediate future has in store for him, but notable exits from Anfield have already been confirmed.

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah is being released from the final year of his contract, while Ibrahima Konate has opted against signing an extension. Andy Robertson is another of those heading towards free agency.

The veteran Scot has spent nine seasons at Liverpool, with Riise - a fellow left-back - saying when asked if he is surprised to see a proven performer being allowed to move on: “I'm not surprised he's leaving, why he's making decisions, because he's not playing as much as he wants to.

“I still think he can play and [Milos] Kerkez has been so up and down in performances. To me, he seems a little bit, everything is 100 miles per hour. Everything is sprinting and everything is very aggressive. With Robertson, you have more calmness and that chill.

“I expected Kerkez to be even more dominant ahead of Robertson this season, but he hasn't been there. But I understand Robertson's decision to leave because he obviously has been told as well that playing time will be less and less. I wish he stayed on because I think he had at least one more year in that Liverpool club.”