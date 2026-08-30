On video: Inter overcome the Cagliari trap, and Napoli suffer a bitter defeat

Inter Milan claimed a valuable away win over Cagliari, one goal to nil, on Sunday evening in the second round of the Italian league.

Hakan Calhanoglu struck the game's only goal in the ninth minute. That took the defending champions to 6 points at the top, while Cagliari stayed on 3 points in 13th place.

The website Football Italia reviewed the main highlights of a match in which Inter needed just 9 minutes to break the deadlock. Nicolo Barella cut inside from the right and delivered a cross to Calhanoglu, who struck it first time with his right foot from outside the penalty area and sent it accurately into the bottom corner.

Lautaro Martinez turned well and fired a shot past the post, while Manuel Akanji rose to a Federico Dimarco free-kick but headed it wide of the far post.

Elia Caprile kept the result intact. He saved a rocket from Barella, then intervened superbly again to tip a powerful Dimarco effort over the bar.

Early in the second half, Caprile had to get down quickly to clear Esposito's shot off the line following another Barella pass. Cagliari then began to regain the initiative as the match reached the 60th minute.

Curtis Jones made his first appearance for Inter, and Jon Stones also came off the bench. Alessandro Bastoni failed to keep his shot on target after a cross from Dimarco.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums